Freddie Gibbs, Saweetie & Earl Sweatshirt: Best of the Week

Freddie Gibbs, Saweetie & Earl Sweatshirt: Best Songs of the Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Freddie Gibbs teams up with the legendary Jadakiss for “Black Illuminati,” recalling both their triumphs and sacrifices. The pensive Earl Sweatshirt drops his first solo release since 2019’s FEET OF CLAY: new single “2010.” Saweetie remains an “Icy Girl” with an “Icy Chain” on her latest single—it’s good we can count on her.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- Rising pop artist SANNI is finally where he’s supposed to be. Following his If You Don’t Understand It’s Okay project from April of this year we have “Bling Up.” SANNI’s silky falsetto both surprises and delights.
- Morray and Benny The Butcher connect for the breathless and hungry “Never Fail.” Following Morray’s Street Sermons, it became apparent his emotional vocals were the center of his bare raps. “Never Fail” is no different.
- As one of 10 rappers you should know right now from July of this year, we’re always excited for new Kali. Re-Upped single “MMM MMM,” produced by ATL Jacob, gets an energetic remix featuring Latto and Moneybagg Yo.
- Nigerian singer-songwriter Victor AD drops off “Omo Ologo,” a spirited and reflective tune. It’s a common theme for the Afropop artist who broke with “WETIN WE GAIN” in 2018.
- Ghanian hip-hop duo R2Bees deliver the DJ Breezy-produced “Eboso.” The single features the duo’s signature fusion of rap and highlife, making for easy listening with a catchy rhythm.