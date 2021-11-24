Freddie Gibbs, Saweetie & Earl Sweatshirt: Best of the Week

Freddie Gibbs, Saweetie, and Earl Sweatshirt, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

Freddie Gibbs teams up with the legendary Jadakiss for “Black Illuminati,” recalling both their triumphs and sacrifices. The pensive Earl Sweatshirt drops his first solo release since 2019’s FEET OF CLAY: new single “2010.” Saweetie remains an “Icy Girl” with an “Icy Chain” on her latest single—it’s good we can count on her.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…