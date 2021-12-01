DJ Neptune, Yungeen Ace & Joony: Best of the Week

DJ Neptune, Yungeen Ace, and Joony, among others, have the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

We’re still eating leftovers, listening to DJ Neptune “Hustle” with Focalistic. Following up his collab project with NUSKI2SQUAD, Yungeen Ace delivers the somber and melodic “Walk Away.” Forever refusing to be complacent, Joony is breathless and monied on “Special” from his latest project, Proud Of U.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…