DJ Neptune, Yungeen Ace & Joony: Best of the Week

DJ Neptune, Yungeen Ace & Joony: Best Songs of the Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
We’re still eating leftovers, listening to DJ Neptune “Hustle” with Focalistic. Following up his collab project with NUSKI2SQUAD, Yungeen Ace delivers the somber and melodic “Walk Away.” Forever refusing to be complacent, Joony is breathless and monied on “Special” from his latest project, Proud Of U.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- One of 10 rappers you needed to know back in 2020, Maryland rapper redveil drops the soulful and hungry “04.” The song morphs and zooms, and makes us hope there is a niagara follow-up on deck.
- A standout from Blaqbonez’ Sex Over Love deluxe, the soaring “Okwaraji” remix triples the swagger of the original with a feature from Nigerian millennials’ voice of the streets, Bella Shmurda.
- Upcoming artist Dende hails from Texas and originally found himself in music via the church. His latest single “Candy” is smooth, sultry goodness. “You taste like strawberry wine” is a potent image to deliver over rock-inspired guitars.
- For our rock heads, we have Myrtle Beach, South Carolina outfit Hundredth. The titular track off their new three-pack Slack telegraphs an even spacier direction than the hardcore they played in their early days.
- Nigerian producer and DJ Rexxie connects with VICTONY for the spirited and airy “Ego.” This Afrobeats standout feels like wolves howling at the moon—spiritual and a little mythical.