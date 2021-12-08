SZA, T-Pain & Small God: Best Songs of the Week
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
SZA makes her feelings loud and clear on the official release of “I Hate U.” The legendary T-Pain lends his croons to “Shootin’ Up The Club,” where situationships reign supreme—or do they? Ghana’s Small God assembles a super team (Black Sherif, Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, and DMC Kwaku) on “Holy F4k,” a fearsome entry in the empire the storied artist is building.
SZA, T-Pain & Small God: Best of the Week
We compiled a short list of the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…
- The R&B queen Simi and the magical Joeboy link up, making some “So Bad” sound so good. This single is swirling and dreamy. Joeboy sounds like a natural complement to Simi’s earthy and wistful tones.
- Rocker No Rome delivers their debut album, It’s All Smiles. The collection of love songs written by Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez is arresting, and “How Are You Feeling” strikes a universal tone. “I just wanna go to bed,” he declares. Us, too.
- Brutally honest singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson treated fans to the ALPHA deluxe this past week. Alongside King Princess, Amaarae, and Meshell Ndegeocello, “Take Care of You” is a haunting standout.
- The graceful and legendary SPINALL teams up with Adekunle Gold to take us to “CLOUD 9.” This Afrobeats jam feels classic, from the layered rhythms of the percussion to the seductive vocal deliveries.
- Luke Bar$, member of the chaotic rap collective Van Buren, made a promise to his momma he’d get to the cash. “Sim Simma” is a lowkey hustling banger where Luke lays out his dreams and sounds capable of reaching them all.