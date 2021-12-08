SZA, T-Pain & Small God: Best of the Week

We compiled a short list of the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.

SZA makes her feelings loud and clear on the official release of “I Hate U.” The legendary T-Pain lends his croons to “Shootin’ Up The Club,” where situationships reign supreme—or do they? Ghana’s Small God assembles a super team (Black Sherif, Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, and DMC Kwaku) on “Holy F4k,” a fearsome entry in the empire the storied artist is building.

Tap into the playlist below to discover the best of the week on Audiomack, and find your new song of the year. And now, for some highlights…