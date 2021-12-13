Eugy’s ‘Home Run’ In His Own Words

Photo Credit: Via Opeimu

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Pride runs deep for Eugy, who after spending 20-plus years in London, felt a calling to go back to his roots in Accra. The artist originally left Ghana at age six and returned in December 2020 for nearly a year. He describes this trip as “life-changing,” one that “showed my worth and also gave me that spiritual energy I needed. As much as I love London, it was a heartwarming feeling to wake and hear most people around speaking in your mother’s tongue.”

Photo Credit: Via Opeimu

“In the midst of good food and unforgettable parties I was also able to really connect with the artists back home,” Eugy continues. “Medikal, Jay Bahd, Kuami Eugene, Efya, and Dancegod Lloyd are all superstars in their own rights. Spending ample amounts of time with them and even partaking in their daily activities really upped the respect I have for them all because they definitely work hard.”

Musically, the result of this trip is Eugy’s Home Run EP. The title boasts a double meaning, both alluding to his return to Ghana and the act of scoring as in baseball. “The project consists of five songs displaying all the sounds and genres currently lighting up the motherland,” Eugy says. “Fortunately for me, I’ve been blessed enough to be able to try my hand at multiple styles. I will forever remain humble and remember I am no better than the person standing next to me. What I won’t do is act shy about my ability to do this.”

Photo Credit: Via Opeimu

In his own words, here’s Eugy breaking down his new EP.

“Show Me The Light” (with Jay Bahd)

Jay Bahd is one of my favourite artists coming out of Ghana, and if you’re talking street, he really embodies that. I was in London and I was hearing what was going on in Kumasi, with the Asakaa boys. I really liked Jay’s style. He had some bad-boy, raw, uncut edge about him. I reached out to him via Instagram, telling him I love what he’s doing.

When I was recording “Show Me The Light,” the message in the song is not just about being in the street and talking about that, it’s more the struggle of coming from that and trying to get out of it. The street has so many layers, there’s so many things that you could be involved in. The song gives you that empowerment to say you shouldn’t give up, asking for help, for a lifeline.

“BomBomBom” (with Dancegod Lloyd)

There’s no way I could’ve done this project without giving the people our staple dance song. Who better to call on than [Dancegod] Lloyd? He’s one of my early friends from Ghana, always supported my music as a friend, even when I had no budget. A few years back, he started recording music too. This was always going to happen. So it’s only right that he hopped on a Eugy track. This one is straight for the dance floor: it’s active, no-brainer, straight for the clubs.

“I Need a Boo” (with Kuame Eugene)

One of Ghana’s main thoroughbreds: Kuame Eugene’s really from Ghana and embodies the people. His songs are a champion for them. He’s humble, cool. His songs are about love, real life, positive things.

This is an RSA style of music. We had the beat from Nektunez. I sent it to Kuame first who came up with an amazing hook. Once he did the hook, he made the job very easy for me since the verses weren’t too complicated. This song is for the lovers out there or the ones who want lovers.

“Down” (with Efya)

Efya was one of the first artists I met when I came to Ghana. She was very welcoming, she let me come and chill with her girls, she fed me, I slept on her sofa... She’s my homie for real who’s been there since day one. I’d never done a song with her, but I always knew the time would come that we could collaborate on something magical.

[“Down”] captures both of our singing styles. A man singing to his woman, telling her how much he appreciates her, likes her, how much he’s willing to do with her. Her response is sweet. It’s a nice love ballad between two lovers expressing how they feel about each other. She’s one of the best vocalists in Africa.

“Osu Freestyle” (with Medikal)

Everyone in Ghana is living in unequal standards. Everyone is going through their own little hardships and journeys. This was my chance to connect with Medikal, one of my closest friends who I’ve known for about five years. We’ve never done a song before. I wanted to tap into this drill sound, which I love, that’s currently sweeping Ghana.

It was only right that I jumped on this freestyle with Medikal since he’s my favourite rapper from Ghana. I hit him up, and he didn’t even blink. He just told me to send over the verse. In under 24 hours, while he was on tour, he sent me his verse. I tried to give it more of a London edge, just a freestyle, no hook, two rappers going back to back; pure bars, pure fire.

“My Touch (Skillibeng Remix)” [with Chop Daily & Skillibeng]

I’m a big fan of Skillibeng, and I like what he’s doing. Even though he’s not a Ghanaian artist, there’s a big dancehall and Jamaican culture in Ghana. Having him feature on this remix was kind of like the cherry on top. It was a kind of bonus to showcase the connection we have between our cultures and show love to our Jamaican counterparts.