Rick Ross, Alicia Keys & Rio Da Yung OG: Best of the Week

Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, and Rio Da Yung OG, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Rick Ross is Richer Than I Ever Been, literally and figuratively—“Warm Words in a Cold World” features Wale and Future, and features Ross’ signature methodical flow.

Alicia Keys delivered her double album KEYS, which saw her team up with Swae Lee on “LALA (Unlocked)” atop a classic Mike Will Made-It beat.

10 Rappers You Should Know alum Rio Da Yung OG dropped off his Fiend Lives Matter EP, where the affecting “My Story” was the clear standout.

Brooklyn drill hero 26AR dropped his 4 The Drench project exclusively on Audiomack. Produced by EMRLD Beats, “Heavenly” is a rowdy standout where 26 appears as breathless and raw as we’ve come to expect: “Stop comparing me / I am not that guy.”

For our R&B heads, Isaia Huron released Cerulean Tapes this past week. Hailing from Nashville, the elastic writing Huron brings to contemporary R&B makes him a rising artist to watch. “Say Yes” is a romantic excavation of emotion: “Don’t deny what you feel.”

Wiz Khalifa, Cardo, Sledgren, and Curren$y are “2 Stoned For TV,” a highlight from Wiz’s latest Wiz Got Wings. This song is three straight minutes of luxury weed raps, and an invitation to come through and hit the joint.

One of Nigeria’s most celebrated producers and songwriters, Masterkraft, teams up with Falz and CDQ to “Secure The Bag” on a new party single. The blend of Afrobeats and electronic accents brushing up against Amapiano make this one a Friday night staple.

Jamaican representative Shenseea links with producer Rvssian for “You’re The One I Love.” This warm tune melts away the winter chill with Shenseea’s earnest writing and melodies.