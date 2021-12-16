Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Publish date:

50 Most Underrated Songs of 2021

Discover the best songs you may have missed on Audiomack.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Much like last year, this year has also proven to be a challenge. Thankfully, we had a slew of new artists to discover on Audiomack, making the year less of a slog.

From rising plugg rapper Yeat’s “Gët Busy” to 10 Rappers alum Lakeyah’s “Easy,” to Re-Upped alum anaiis’ “reverie,” this year has been packed with underappreciated and emotionally resonant bangers.

We’ve collected a playlist of the 50 most underrated songs of 2021 for all your music discovery needs. Check out the full playlist, and enjoy some highlights…

  • Syd and Smino teaming up for a romantic anthem in “Right Track” is a massive deal and we can’t believe more people aren’t talking about this smash. Produced by Forte Bowie, this one has all the jubilance of a summer fling, with a dash of wife-me-up energy.
  • A recent 10 Latin artists you should know alum, Abraham Vazquez’ “MONCLER” is a standout in the Regional Mexican music scene. At just 19 years old, the singer-songwriter’s writing and vocals prove him to be wise beyond his years.

Kingston native Kyodi recently blessed the yaad for Audiomack, and his “Me Nice Mi No Drunk” is a tight entry in his dancehall trap sound. His raw energy and smooth flow make this one pure ear candy.

