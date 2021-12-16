50 Most Underrated Songs of 2021
Much like last year, this year has also proven to be a challenge. Thankfully, we had a slew of new artists to discover on Audiomack, making the year less of a slog.
From rising plugg rapper Yeat’s “Gët Busy” to 10 Rappers alum Lakeyah’s “Easy,” to Re-Upped alum anaiis’ “reverie,” this year has been packed with underappreciated and emotionally resonant bangers.
We’ve collected a playlist of the 50 most underrated songs of 2021 for all your music discovery needs. Check out the full playlist, and enjoy some highlights…
- Syd and Smino teaming up for a romantic anthem in “Right Track” is a massive deal and we can’t believe more people aren’t talking about this smash. Produced by Forte Bowie, this one has all the jubilance of a summer fling, with a dash of wife-me-up energy.
- A recent 10 Latin artists you should know alum, Abraham Vazquez’ “MONCLER” is a standout in the Regional Mexican music scene. At just 19 years old, the singer-songwriter’s writing and vocals prove him to be wise beyond his years.
Kingston native Kyodi recently blessed the yaad for Audiomack, and his “Me Nice Mi No Drunk” is a tight entry in his dancehall trap sound. His raw energy and smooth flow make this one pure ear candy.