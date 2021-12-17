Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Publish date:

100 Best Songs of 2021

These were the top tracks on Audiomack this year.
Author:
Best-100-21---1920x-1080

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

So… 2021 was just 2020 part two, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t get some absolutely fire music to soundtrack the times.

Between Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” and Capella Grey’s “GYALIS,” we were treated to music for every emotion.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Best-100-21---1920x-1080
Opinion

100 Best Songs of 2021

These were the top tracks on Audiomack this year.

23 hours ago
am-world-roundup-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from Roddy Ricch, Yung Bleu, Jah Vinci, Boldy James and The Alchemist, and Olawumi.

23 hours ago
50-most-underrated-21---1920x-1080
Opinion

50 Most Underrated Songs of 2021

Discover the best songs you may have missed on Audiomack.

Dec 16, 2021

To cap off another great year, Audiomack has put together the 100 best songs of 2021 for your streaming pleasure.

Check out the playlist, post about your favorite songs on socials, support your favorite artist, and enjoy some highlights…

  • Nigeria’s LADIPOE and Buju come together on “Feeling,” produced by Andre Vibez. The murky beat gives way to their bright vocals and message. “In these times, it’s hard to be grateful,” LADIPOE shares, “‘Feeling’ is a song about gratitude. It is a tune serenading the importance of tuning the bad thoughts off and projecting positivity.”
  • Massive Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala released his globally charting Moosetape this year to critical acclaim. The heartfelt “295,” produced by The Kidd, is our favorite, but you really can’t go wrong with any track from this evocative project.
  • GRAMMY-winning Colombian singer-songwriter KAROL G dropped her KG0516 this March, and “EL BARCO” never left our rotation. KAROL G’s easy melodies and effortless swagger give this one hip-shaking ease.

Related

50-most-underrated-21---1920x-1080
Opinion

50 Most Underrated Songs of 2021

Discover the best songs you may have missed on Audiomack.

BOTWWorld144
Opinion

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta & Sarkodie: Best of the Week

Isaiah Rashad, Skepta, Sarkodie all released new songs that were selected for Audiomack’s ‘Best of the Week.’

am-world-roundup-16x9-uk5
Opinion

Best UK Rap and R&B Songs: May 2021

NSG, Jaykae, Jorja Smith and more make up the best hip-hop and R&B coming out of the UK this month.

brits-2-24
Opinion

10 Best Rap & R&B Songs from Britain: February 2021

Ghetts and Giggs, slowthai and Skepta, Headie One and Burna Boy, and more make up the best hip-hop and R&B coming out of the UK this month on Audiomack.

BOTWWorld151--1-
Opinion

Tems, Mozzy & Pa Salieu: Best of the Week

Tems, Mozzy, Pa Salieu, and more all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

popftr-2-24
Opinion

10 Songs Shaping Pop’s Future: February 2021

Pop Future highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on Audiomack.

pop-129
Opinion

10 Songs Shaping Pop’s Future: January 2021

Pop Future highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on Audiomack.

BOTW-16x9
Opinion

Summer Walker, La Même Gang & ArrDee: Best Songs of the Week

The best songs of the week on Audiomack belong to Summer Walker, La Même Gang, ArrDee, and more.