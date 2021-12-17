These were the top tracks on Audiomack this year.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

So… 2021 was just 2020 part two, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t get some absolutely fire music to soundtrack the times.

Between Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” and Capella Grey’s “GYALIS,” we were treated to music for every emotion.

To cap off another great year, Audiomack has put together the 100 best songs of 2021 for your streaming pleasure.

Check out the playlist, post about your favorite songs on socials, support your favorite artist, and enjoy some highlights…