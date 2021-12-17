100 Best Songs of 2021
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
So… 2021 was just 2020 part two, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t get some absolutely fire music to soundtrack the times.
Between Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” and Capella Grey’s “GYALIS,” we were treated to music for every emotion.
100 Best Songs of 2021
These were the top tracks on Audiomack this year.
To cap off another great year, Audiomack has put together the 100 best songs of 2021 for your streaming pleasure.
Check out the playlist, post about your favorite songs on socials, support your favorite artist, and enjoy some highlights…
- Nigeria’s LADIPOE and Buju come together on “Feeling,” produced by Andre Vibez. The murky beat gives way to their bright vocals and message. “In these times, it’s hard to be grateful,” LADIPOE shares, “‘Feeling’ is a song about gratitude. It is a tune serenading the importance of tuning the bad thoughts off and projecting positivity.”
- Massive Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala released his globally charting Moosetape this year to critical acclaim. The heartfelt “295,” produced by The Kidd, is our favorite, but you really can’t go wrong with any track from this evocative project.
- GRAMMY-winning Colombian singer-songwriter KAROL G dropped her KG0516 this March, and “EL BARCO” never left our rotation. KAROL G’s easy melodies and effortless swagger give this one hip-shaking ease.