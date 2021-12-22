Roddy Ricch, Gucci Mane & Melii: Best of the Week

Roddy Ricch, Gucci Mane, and Melii, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Compton’s Roddy Ricch dropped off his sophomore album last week—one of five must-hear records from Friday—and “moved to miami” with Lil Baby is a must-hear series of flexes.

It’s a So Icy Christmas in Gucci Mane’s world. The trap legend memorializes the late Young Dolph on “Long Live Dolph” with a stream of heartfelt bars hailing Dolph as forever in his top five.

Global warming may have the city feeling like spring, but Melii still knows how to hit the heart with her new two-pack Winter in New York City. “Would You Let Me Go” is a cutting and weepy ode to situationships passed.

Two African legends connect for “B. D’OR.” Burna Boy and Wizkid both snake up the rhythmic production. The light melodic touches from Wizkid especially give the song an enchanting feel.

D’yani recently blessed the yaad, and before the year ends, he returns with a mission statement in “Made For This.” This uplifting tune feels like the perfect song to ring in the new year with positive affirmations.

Bronx native Dowba Montana ends the year with a lowkey Latin trap banger in “Ex Bitch.” His gravelly voice amplifies the song’s sharp tone. He doesn’t mince words: “I don’t miss that bitch.”

FKA twigs closes out the year with the glitching “Tears In The Club.” Produced by Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho, and with a feature from The Weeknd, this song proves twigs is still an explosive pop innovator.

Detroit’s next great storyteller whiterosemoxie tackles self-doubt on “No Kure.” It sounds menacing, with blown-out production and a plodding flow. “Real villain with my flaws,” he wails.