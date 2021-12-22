Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
5 Music Industry Rules to Live By

Artist manager Fee Banks shares his cardinal rules for music industry success.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Having worked with Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quando Rondo, NoCap, Lul Bob, and more, artist manager and executive Fee Banks has a rich history in the music industry dating back to the late ‘90s. Growing up in New Orleans, Banks had dreams about Cash Money—his biggest motivation—but he did not envision himself as solely a music manager. “My desire was to have a record label, and a company, and creating great music,” he said back in June.

After decades of success breaking artists and discovering new talent, Fee Banks shares his five music industry rules to live by. Find them below and stream his curated Audiomack playlist here.

  1. Focus on your craft. Lose yourself in the music, stay true to yourself, and make your craft a daily routine.
  2. Hang with like-minded people. From my experience, working with like-minded people is the only way to grow and move forward. Like-minded people will support your ideas and keep you inspired.
  3. Have a vision and a clear strategy. Your vision and strategy is important because it will be your roadmap to accomplish your goals.
  4. Believe in yourself no matter what. If you don’t believe in yourself no one will. Belief, confidence, and action are the keys to success.
  5. Learn how to make money from your passion. No matter how much we love what we do in music, it’s our job to figure out how to get money! When I started working in the music industry I didn’t know anything about how to get the money but I figured it out. It’s ASCAP, royalties, commissions, and advances—just to name a few revenue streams. All money ain’t good but it’s global!

