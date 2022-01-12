2 Chainz, Central Cee & HoodCelebrityy: Best of the Week

2 Chainz, Central Cee, HoodCelebrityy, and more, all had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

2 Chainz kicks off the year with “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring Detroit’s 42 Dugg, in advance of DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, his seventh studio album dropping later this month. Chainz recalls selling white and selling lyrics with a buoyant flow. “Money on my nightstand / Jewelry on my nightstand.” Sounds nice.

Central Cee “made money off rock, Led Zepplin.” The West London drill artist’s first single of 2022 “Retail Therapy” is a fidgety tune with production from Nastylgia and Young Chencs. Cee’s growth since his 2017 debut is palpable.

HoodCelebrityy wants to bring the dance back to dancehall. The Jamaican artist’s latest track “Catch It” is a feel-good offering from the BX representative who first caught our attention in the 2010s with a Cardi B co-sign.

After the success of “Antisocial,” we named BabySantana one of 10 Rappers You Need to Know in October. To start 2022, Santana declares himself “off the leash,” which has the young Georgia rapper gnashing through crunchy production and features from rappers yvngxchris and Luisss.

Earl Sweatshirt season is approaching, with his upcoming album SICK! coming Friday, January 14. Ahead of SICK!, Earl releases the rowdy and hazy “Titanic,” produced by Black Noi$e. There’s a horrifying quality to Earl’s icy flow here.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Holliday has “Expensive Taste.” The bubbling artist won us over last August with his OMNI EP, and his latest single is no different, providing a swagged-out and funky soundtrack to a cold winter.

Rexxie, the Lagos-based producer bringing Nigeria’s street music to the forefront, blesses us with his first offering of 2022, “Wallet.” Featuring Seyi Vibez and Dj 4kerty, “Wallet” is a lowkey anthem about living life without fear of judgement.

Atlanta-based Teddy Swims has an eye on pop’s future with his twangy singing and textured writing. “911” is a heartfelt and catchy tune about being someone’s rock in tough times.