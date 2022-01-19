JID, Duke Deuce & Erica Banks: Best of the Week

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest on Audiomack across genres and the globe.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Dreamville’s golden sun JID connects with 21 Savage and Baby Tate for the head-spinning “Surround Sound.” JID puts rap on his back before handing off the mic for two impressive verses from his peers.

Crunk therapist Duke Deuce’s unmistakable shouting makes every song a thumping treat. “I Ain’t Worried Bout It” is no different, with its punchlines, sinister energy, and commitment to keeping it real.

Texas native Erica Banks busted into the industry last year with “Buss It.” A year later, she’s confidently declaring herself “The Best” over a lilting beat that sounds like it’s quaking beneath her presence.

Raveena’s here to make you experience some wild things. Her new single “Rush” follows Punjabi space princess Asha, and it’s an acid-trip of a good time. “I wrote ‘Rush’ a couple years back and the song was the genesis of me exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music that I grew up on in America,” she shared.

Indie rap wunderkid Saba dropped his seminal CARE FOR ME album nearly four years ago. Now, he’s finally teasing his upcoming album Few Good Things, coming February 4. “Come My Way” is produced by Daoud and daedaePIVOT, features Saba’s hero Krayzie Bone, and shows him in top form.

A dancehall star, Konshens performed a Fine Tuned medley of hits back in May of 2021, and he kicked off 2022 with “Jungle Justice.” The gravely reggae tune has all the markings of an anthem put forward by an artist whose 15-plus years in the industry have reshaped music.

Inspired by everything from bolleros to Rocket Power, Lara91k debuted as a solo artist in 2019. The Argentina native went on to secure underground acclaim, and has since broken out through a series of collaborations not dissimilar from their latest single, “Eres Para Mí.” Featuring Duki, Yesan, and Percii, this moody tune will make you an instant fan.

“‘Nana Ama’ is a record close to my heart,” Mike Akox says of his new single. After a pair of Lost Files mixtapes, the Ghana-born artist delivers an uplifting track so we can all dance through 2022.