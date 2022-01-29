5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Sebastián Yatra — Dharma

Colombian-born and Miami-raised Sebastián Yatra broke out with his single “Traicionera” in 2016. Two albums—Mantra and Fantasía—followed, sharpening his knack for romantic lyrics and fusion of pop and reggaeton. As a collaborator of Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, and even the Jonas Brothers, Yatra scratches that nameless itch we all have for a little warmth and a little danceability. Dharma is a blockbuster of a third album, with appearances from the above artists plus Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and more. Yatra continues his pop fusions, leaning into the ballads of his early career at times, making Dharma a diverse earworm.

Babyface Ray — FACE

“you got the juice now” reads Babyface Ray’s Audiomack bio. The Detroit rapper’s star has risen in the last few years to the point of Unfuckwitable heights. Since 2019’s landmark MIA Season 2, Ray has established himself as an auteur of the crumbly style influencing street rap as a whole. As he explained in an Audiomack World interview, Ray is far from an overnight success and his official debut album FACE is proof of his endless hunger. With features ranging from Yung Lean to Pusha-T, Babyface Ray uses FACE as a playground for his every hip-hop whim.

Gemini Major — Island Water

Gemini Major is a South African superproducer, crafting hits for South Africa’s hip-hop scene by fusing Afropop with trap for the likes of Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, and others. Major’s latest EP Island Water touches on the exuberance of the good life with its Afropop tones and features from Ayra Starr, Focalistic, and more. Standout “Stayelo” puts an emphasis on interesting textures baked into the main melodies. Island Water flows with an understated swagger.

Amber Mark — Three Dimensions Deep

Going Three Dimensions Deep with Amber Mark is thrilling. The singer-songwriter and producer’s soulful voice lulls the listener into a sense of comfort while her writing breaks hearts and puts them back together all in one song. Mark first started uploading music in 2016, with music, on the whole, being a way of coping with her mother’s passing. In the years since, Mark has found herself through a mix of funk, R&B, and classic blues.

Na-Kel Smith — SKULLFACE BONEHEAD

A lot can happen in 15 minutes. Across his new eight-song project SKULLFACE BONEHEAD, Na-Kel Smith takes us on a warping and energized cruise through what can only be described as a decaying glimpse into Na-Kel’s vision of the world. Smith originally found success as a skater, going on to enter the LA music scene and working closely with the likes of Earl Sweatshirt (he was on the fantastic SICK! most recently). This new project is a testament to pushing the boundaries of music—and ode to when the final level dissolves out from under you.