Bella Shmurda, Doe Boy & Nija: Best of the Week

Bella Shmurda, Doe Boy, and Nija, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Voice of the streets Bella Shmurda was one of the 21 most-streamed Afrobeats artists on Audiomack last year. “My Friend” is his bubbly new single, which serves as a reminder he is a towering force in Nigeria and beyond.

OH REALLY?! Doe Boy’s calling card ad-lib-turned-album dropped this past Friday with “OPP PARTY” being the immediate standout, with features from Nardo Wick and G Herbo. The Freebandz rapper just graced us with a Fine Tuned performance, too.

Nija is finally writing her own stories. The New Jersey-born singer and songwriter to the stars debuted on Friday with her warning to the music industry. “Not One Of Them” sees the R&B act reaching into the confidence instilled in her from a young age to put a nameless man in their place.

Teasing his upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Denzel Curry releases “Walkin.” As a young OG of the explosive South Florida rap scene, “Walkin” presents a new chapter for Curry who declares this forthcoming record is “everything that I couldn't give you” on his previous works.

London’s Col3trane is in his “Bag” on his new single featuring Lucky Daye. With production from Camper, “Bag” is a yearning, twinkling, and polished evolution on Col3’s breakout Tsarina.

Dancehall star Kranium’s “Wi Deh Yah” arrived on the eve of a massive East Coast snowstorm. It felt cosmic, how this jamming and warm single could bat back against a blizzard. It’s as soothing as his 2019 Fine Tuned performance.

You ever feel like your situationship is a “moshpit”? Pop singer renforshort details a romance gone sour to the core with images of chests caving in and toxicity overwhelming the senses. The “tastefully weird” Toronto native gives a voice to the whirlwind of shitty love.

One of the faces of the internet’s pop scene, glaive, releases his deluxe EP old dog, new tricks, the definitive way to listen to his 2021 project all dogs go to heaven. “justlikeu4theimage” features production from digicore’s Perto and plays out like an anthem: “I was made for the cause!”