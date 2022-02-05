5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Adekunle Gold — Catch Me If You Can

Closing in on 200 million streams on Audiomack to date, Lagos-born superstar Adekunle Gold returns with his highly anticipated Afro Pop follow-up, Catch Me If You Can. These 14 bubbling tunes include previous collabs with Davido and Lucky Daye, as well features from Ty Dolla $ign, Fousheé, Stefflon Don, and Fatoumata Diawara. Catch me If You Can is a reminder the Afropop titan has conquered the continent, and is ready to firmly cross over to the rest of the globe. “Buckle up, it’s about to be a movie,” Adekunle Gold shared ahead of the album.

Lil Frosh — Beyond Infinity

Street-hop artist Lil Frosh grew up with Nigerian superstar Zinoleesky, and when the pair come together on a track, hits are made. Coming a long way from freestyling on Instagram, the Beyond Infinity EP showcases the Nigerian artist’s versatility and hustle. True to its title, the album is a brisk seven songs taking you through the winding roads of Frosh’s daily life. A sense of pride beams through each song here as the EP is his first solid body of work.

Saba — Few Good Things

Nearly four years ago, Saba ascended from Chicago hometown hero because of ComfortZone and Bucket List Project into a nationally regarded phenomenon with his seminal CARE FOR ME album. The Pivot Gang member spent the last four years contending with his newfound critically acclaimed status coming from an album meant to memorialize someone he loved dearly. The long-awaited Few Good Things is in part Saba’s answer to being seen as someone who deals exclusively with trauma. While there is still pain on this album, there are also bright notes of celebration. Few Good Things is a stream of status updates from Saba, helping to paint a full picture of an artist who refuses to be boxed in.

BEAM — ALIEN

BEAM is not from here—he is an ALIEN. Entering “PLANET BEAM” means stepping into a world of discordant sounds that come together as the artist fuses dancehall, trap, and straight bars with danceability. Born in Kingston and raised in Miami, BEAM planted his flag in 2019 with his 95 EP, which combined his various influences from Cypress Hill to Sean Paul. ALIEN is an even wonkier evolution. BEAM darts between genres and sounds confident as ever.

Ivy Sole — Candid

Ivy Sole would like to get Candid. The now Brooklyn-based rapper has a long history of examining all sides of love, as on their 2018 album, Overgrown. Candid is no different. “I wrote this album with the intention to reflect on my parents’ love story and how it shaped my trajectory in matters of the heart,” they shared in a press release. =Candid is presented in three distinct movements, each feeding into the main narrative. As Sole tells it, the album “helped me love myself and love my family in ways I could never have imagined, and confirmed that our enemy is not each other but the world we live in.”

