BEAM, ArrDee & Ravyn Lenae: Best of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

ALIEN rapper BEAM delivers his proper studio debut—one of five albums you had to hear last week. After breaking out in 2019 with the 95 EP, this sleek evolution on BEAM’s fusion of dancehall, trap, and R&B culminates in the smooth “CONSCIENCE” with the UK singer Jorja Smith.

Cheeky UK drill artist ArrDee is ready for “War.” Manchester’s Aitch lends a snarling guest verse. Brighton-born ArrDee has released a steady stream of rowdy singles, with “War” announcing his upcoming debut album, Pier Pressure, coming March 18.

Ravyn Lenae is back. It’s been four years since her Crush EP, where Lenae established herself as a master of the love song. The Chicago-born R&B singer channels the classics on her first single since 2020, “Skin Tight.” This melodic tune features longtime collaborator Steve Lacy.

Nigerian street-hop artist Lil Frosh goes Beyond Infinity in his debut body of work. Standout “Aje Pako” is produced by Niphkeys and features a lighter sound for Frosh to skate over. This feel-good track is a nice look into Frosh’s versatility.

Koffee first captured our attention with her hit debut EP Rapture in 2019. Now, the Koffee debut album is incoming. In conjunction with her newest single “Pull Up,” produced by JAE5, the “West Indies” representative announced GIFTED will be released on March 25.

Las Vegas’ papichuloteej makes sunny indie pop music for getting ready to go out, or staying in and having a dance party for one. His latest single “Intimidated” shows the lover boy chasing after someone with an irresistible, if not threatening, aura.

Indie dreamboy Baird draws inspiration from the rich textures of the analog world and the curiosities of electronic music. The lovelorn “Lighting Of July” is the final teaser before the completed BIRDSONGS trilogy of EPs.

It’s a proper Griselda posse cut: “John Woo Flick” features Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Westside Gunn gnashing through the production with some filmy bars. The single precludes Conway’s upcoming Gods Don’t Make Mistakes album.

