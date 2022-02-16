Pusha T, Rema & Yeat: Best of the Week

Press play on new tunes from Pusha T, Rema, and Yeat, and more.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe.

There are few guarantees in life, but Pusha T demolishing a beat and rapping about cocaine is about as secure as it gets. His latest single “Diet Coke,” produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys, features the maestro doing what he does best overtop cascading keys.

“Calm Down,” Rema’s official debut album is coming March 25. A sweet tune about finding love, “Calm Down” telegraphs the genre-bending sound Nigeria’s Rema has been using as a launchpad for his prosperous career.

Yeat is “Still Countin” on his latest single. The “10 Rappers You Should Know” alum hails from Portland and embraces a rageful and digitized world of production. This is music free of pretense and full of rowdy possibilities.

UK rapper and singer Bree Runway has enjoyed a steady rise since her 2020 debut mixtape, which was followed up in 2021 with song-of-the-summer contender “HOT HOT.” Last week, she returned with downtempo jam “Pressure,” where she recounts her drip with ease.

Chris Patrick’s hounding sound has earned him lifelong fans during his come-up. His latest song “Up Now” is produced by Tom Jacobs, Merlaku Ra, and Elton Cheung and features the rising New Jersey rapper serenading his successes.

A Local MVP of his cozy city, Sainte’s lowkey brand of hip-hop is mesmerizing. On the brisk “Queen,” Sainte skates over maximal production with a light touch. The tune snakes by in just two minutes, but Sainte’s quiet fervor still leaves an impression.

Central Cee is a focal point in the UK drill scene. Teasing his new tape 23, dropping February 25, Cee delivers a victory lap in “Khabib.” Between warning shots at fakers and celebrations over his chart success, he sneaks in a line about making his mom proud.

For Fireboy DML, the remix hits of “Peru” keep coming. This time, Blxst and 21 Savage join the Nigerian star. Blxst’s silky voice fits in nicely and 21’s loverboy coos over the smooth production shows a different side of the artist.