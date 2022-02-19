5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new titles from Skales, Yeat, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y and The Alchemist, and DC The Don.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Skales — Sweet Distractions

Skales has been in the music game for over two decades, rising from songwriter to solo artist, to one of Nigeria’s biggest artists. His 2020 project Healing Process saw him adopt a more sensitive and introspective tone. On his Sweet Distractions return, collabs with Davido and Blaqbonez (“Pants on Fire”) see the veteran artist returning to innovate upon the Nigerian pop that made him famous. There’s a euphoric tone to these tunes; each Skales verse pulses with life and the polish of a superstar. Other features include Zlatan, Stonebwoy, and more.

Yeat — 2 Alivë

Prolific Portland rapper Yeat drops his first album of 2022. The “10 Rappers You Should Know” alum takes standard rage beats and contorts them even further with a snarling and hysterical delivery. He switches flows with speed and ease, a human waterfall rushing through a canyon of digital sounds. With features ranging from Young Thug and Gunna, 2 Alivë marks Yeat’s arrival as a mainstream contender.

Big K.R.I.T. — Digital Roses Don’t Die

A blog era titan, Big K.R.I.T. has made a career of being underground rap’s boisterous Southern everyman. From the seminal K.R.I.T. Wuz Here to the perfect circle of K.R.I.T. Iz Here in 2019, it’s obvious the rapper has a keen eye focused on legacy. Digital Roses Don’t Die continues the Mississippi rapper’s trend of looking at the fleeting nature of the present and contemplating his future in the game. The Southern bounce is here (“Just 4 You”) beside smooth introspective cuts (“More Than Roses”) and classic, funky tunes (“Show U Right”).

Curren$y x The Alchemist — Continuance

What a pair. The veteran New Orleans spitter and one of the best producers working connect for another consistent buffet of bars and nasty beats. Since the classic Covert Coup, these two have revitalized and kept alive the art of making everything sound effortless. Continuance features Curren$y’s signature lax flow and the cascading keys and inquisitive samples that are Alc’s calling card. Boldy James, Babyface Ray, Wiz Khalifa, and others lend guest verses.

DC The Don — My Own Worst Enemy

At the intersection of emo rap ballads and rockstar tendencies is California-via-Milwaukee artist DC The Don. His 2020 debut on Rostrum Records Come As You Are established him as a rising indie star. His latest album My Own Worst Enemy ups the ante, adopting a concept of the warring personalities within DC. Melodic angst and rage do battle with those emo riffs we’ve come to love in hip-hop since the days of old: Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert.