Simi, Blaqbonez & Babytron: Best of the Week

Simi, Blaqbonez & Babytron: Best Songs of the Week

Simi, Blaqbonez, and Babytron, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Nigerian star Simi fuses R&B with Afrobeats. Her light and wispy voice inspires dancing, and new single “Sáré” is no different. Between getting money and falling in love, Simi sounds fresh and energized. “I don’t wanna miss a thing,” she croons.

Blaqbonez is entering his “Commander” era. After last year’s Sex Over Love album, the candid Nigerian artist returns with a new single featuring his elastic vocal. Blaqbonez’ strength lies in his ability to inject fun into everything he does.

Detroit’s Babytron has a “6 Star Wanted Level” on his new single, which teases his upcoming album Megatron. The run Babytron has been on since Bin Reaper 2 has established him as a master of skating over the beat switch.

Jack Harlow took everything good about “Tyler Herro” and made an even bigger-scale track in “Nail Tech.” He talks his shit—heavy chains, model bitches—overtop production from a superproducer team: Angel “BabeTruth” Lopez, Boi-1da, Coleman, Fierce, Jahaan Sweet, and Rogét Chahayed.

Deante’ Hitchcock links with Bairi and Dende for “Neck Up” from his latest EP. The lowkey filthy banger has the Atlanta rapper channeling the deep cuts of 2020's BETTER with a looser theme and triple the sex appeal.

After his Bless The Yaad appearance, Nklyne has his “Happy Face” on. This buoyant track features Nklyne's wavy deliveries and fusion of reggae, dancehall, and trap. After breaking out in 2018 with “Nah Lie,” the Jamaican artist has kept up a steady stream of motivating music.

This next song is called “Post Nut Clarity.” It features Alemeda’s ghostly vocal and dynamic production from Henry Was and Jack Kolbe. “Clearly don’t be fuckin’” is a scathing read from the “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows” breakout singer.

Nigerian pop artist T.I Blaze drops off “Try,” a smooth Afrobeats jam. “Try” follows the Olamide-featuring “Sometimes” remix. With over 30 million plays on Audiomack, we’re witnessing a star being formed.

