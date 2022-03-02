Lil Durk, Flo Milli & Tiana Major9: Best of the Week

Lil Durk, Flo Milli, and Tiana Major9, among others, had the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

The Voice is back. Lil Durk delivers the breathless “AHHH HA,” produced by Southside. Haunting tales of murders and fakes snake up spastic drums. As for the politics, Durk assures us: “This ain’t no diss.”

Flo Milli took over in 2020 with Ho, why is you here ?. Her bars are as caustic as they are comedic, but there’s more to Flo than punchlines. On “PBC,” produced by YoungFyre, the Alabama rapper takes aim at broke men and insecure haters, while infusing self-love into the hook.

Tiana Major9 teams up with Smino for the smoothest song of 2022 thus far. “2 seater” is a warm tune—it just feels good to listen to. Smino’s high notes are ear candy and Tiana’s pensive closer is a reminder of the London artist’s versatility.

Ever since “Antisocial,” BabySantana has been an explosive rapper to watch. A “10 Rappers You Should Know” alum, Santana’s latest single “nyc” is surgical in its effectiveness. He blasts through speakers in a minute’s time, leaving an awesome wave of an impression.

R&B artist SANNI is finally on the right path. As a singer, he highlights the future of pop music with a series of arresting runs. “Lock & Key” has the most classic feel of any of his post-project singles. This is a throw-rose-petals-in-the-bathtub type of track.

After a series of EPs, Maeta season has started up for 2022. The Indianapolis-born R&B singer’s silky voice complements her potent pen. “Frank For You” is an emotional tune, and showcases how far Maeta has come from her days of releasing covers of other people’s songs.

WurlD colors outside the lines of Afrobeats. Ever since his 2017 breakout, the Nigerian artist has pushed the limits of what Afrobeats has to offer by infusing more downtempo energy into the genre. “SAD TONIGHT” is a heartfelt breakup track.

Konshens continues his 2022 streak with “Dancehall Wine.” As we saw during his Fine Tuned performance, the Jamaican artist has no trouble adding his unique style to everything he touches. There’s a reason this man is a legend in the scene.