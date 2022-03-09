Tinashe, Dave & Popcaan: Best of the Week

Tinashe, Dave, and Popcaan, among others, have the best new songs on Audiomack.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Tinashe is an independent icon. Last Friday, she released the deluxe of her 333 album, and we can’t stop playing “Something Like A Heartbreak.” Her smooth voice contrasts nicely with the jittery production, but it’s the writing that really cuts the heart.

Ever since PSYCHODRAMA, UK rapper Dave has floored listeners with his candor. His sophomore album, We’re All Alone In This Together was a heartening effort, and his latest single “Starlight” follows suit. Dave remains a master of making soothing, honest ear candy.

Two years removed from his acclaimed FIXTAPE, dancehall icon Popcaan delivers a rowdy and bubbly ode to the good life in “Skeleton Cartier,” produced by The FaNaTiX.

On It Was A Home, Chicago’s KAINA delivers a tender look at identity. No track captures this better than “Sweetness,” which coils and writhes with elegance. When KAINA sings, the world feels a little better.

ArrDee season is upon us, with his debut album Pier Pressure arriving in just 10 days. Following “War” with Aitch, the Brighton representative delivers a more introspective version of himself on “Come & Go.”

After nearly a decade away, Belgian artist Stromae returns with his comeback album, Multitude. “Fils de joie” features the inquisitive production and sharp delivery that made earlier albums like Cheese and Racine Carrée so powerful.

Lancey Foux ended 2021 strong with LIVE.EVIL. On Friday, he dropped off the atmospheric and sugary “Cooler Than Me.” Foux’s spastic vocals make every track a dose of pure fun.

Super producer and singer Pheelz and budding Afrobeats star Buju live the fast life in “Finesse,” balancing a somber tone with deep grooves.