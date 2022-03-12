5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Lil Durk — 7220

Over the last decade, Lil Durk has proven to be one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time, be it with his Signed to the Streets series, or his Only The Family venture. Today, The Voice returns with his seventh studio album. An ode to his upbringing, 7220 is named for the street where Durk grew up and sees the Chicago legend get more personal than ever. The album is home to previous singles “Pissed Me Off” and “AHHH HA,” and features include Future, EST Gee, and more.

Diamond Platnumz — First Of All

Diamond Platnumz has been revolutionizing bongo flava for over a decade. The Tanzanian artist takes a slow and steady approach to releasing full bodies of work, which makes today’s First Of All release feel so monumental. With features from Adekunle Gold, Focalistic, and other heavy hitters, this project is a blockbuster affair spanning multiple African countries. Previous singles (one that we Re-Upped) signaled a poppier sound for Diamond Platnumz, and First Of All doubles down on the danceability on a track like “Wonder” without sacrificing the root of his sound.

Baby Stone Gorillas — BABYST5XNE GORILLAS

Hailing from Southeast LA, Baby Stone Gorillas are a rap quartet making breakneck music. Made up of Top5ivee, P4K, 5Much, and EKillaOffDaBlock, the group is dedicated to a breathless West Coast sound that has made them regional darlings. Their BABYST5XNE GORILLAS tape feels like an offering from another era—spanning 23 tracks and packed with energy, it feels like we should be crashing file sharing sites to get our first listen in. Standouts include “Body For Body,” “Blitz,” and the RonRon-produced “With That,” featuring 10 Rappers alum C0LDGAME.

Mike Dimes — In Dimes We Trust

Mike Dimes’ DLOG debut made waves back in May of last year, turning the Texas rapper into a familiar face among the remaining blogs. His aggressive sound and sharp pen prove themselves once again on the In Dimes We Trust follow-up album. This man can rap. Every word is punchy and guttural, and his images are so potent, you feel like you’re next to Mike taking everything in alongside him. Each track is hard and boisterous, but “SAME GANG” features an Audiomack shoutout and “BACKROOM” was recorded at Audiomack Studios, so those are our favorites.

Yung Mavu & Chuki Beats — Matter Of Time II

Since 2017, Yung Mavu has put on for the Belgian rap scene, linking with famed Belgian producer Chuki Beats in 2019 for this first Matter Of Time joint project. Together, the duo have charted a course for Belgium to make its mark on hip-hop. Matter Of Time II is a shapeshifting project, one where Mavu’s swagger and Chuki’s eclectic production come together to transport us to another world.