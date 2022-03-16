5 New Songs You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

The best new songs this week on Audiomack belong to Omar Apollo, WurlD, Ego Ella May, Benny The Butcher, and Kali.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

After guesting on the premiere episode of our new Hear Her Voice podcast, Kali dropped off her Toxic Chocolate album, where “Standards” is the clear standout.

Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4 arrived this past Friday, with “Super Plug” being everything we love from the butcher: grisly bars overtop The Alchemist’s sharp production.

London’s Ego Ella May creates at her own pace. Her sensual and giddy track “Centered,” taken from FIELDNOTES PT. II, is perfect to soundtrack the coming of spring.

Coloring outside the lines of Afrobeats, Nigeria’s WurlD just released My WorlD With U, an hourlong ode to his R&B foundations—the Sarz-featuring “SWEET N FINE” has been on repeat.

Teasing his forthcoming album, Omar Apollo drops “Killing Me,” a slinking groove of a single.