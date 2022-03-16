Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

The best new songs this week on Audiomack belong to Omar Apollo, WurlD, Ego Ella May, Benny The Butcher, and Kali.
BOTW-16x9--16-

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

After guesting on the premiere episode of our new Hear Her Voice podcast, Kali dropped off her Toxic Chocolate album, where “Standards” is the clear standout.

Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4 arrived this past Friday, with “Super Plug” being everything we love from the butcher: grisly bars overtop The Alchemist’s sharp production.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

am-world-Yung-Kayo-16x9
Interviews

Yung Kayo Makes Worlds Collide

YSL rapper Yung Kayo makes the worlds of rap and fashion collide. He breaks down this intersection for Audiomack World.

By Audiomack8 hours ago
BOTW-16x9--16-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

The best new songs this week on Audiomack belong to Omar Apollo, WurlD, Ego Ella May, Benny The Butcher, and Kali.

By Donna-Claire Chesman8 hours ago
am-world-DC-The-Don-16x9
Interviews

DC The Don Is Rap’s Raging Emo Perfectionist

On his new album 'My Own Worst Enemy,' rapper DC The Don brings two personas to light: Donny and Rag3 Kidd.

By Donna-Claire ChesmanMar 15, 2022

London’s Ego Ella May creates at her own pace. Her sensual and giddy track “Centered,” taken from FIELDNOTES PT. II, is perfect to soundtrack the coming of spring.

Coloring outside the lines of Afrobeats, Nigeria’s WurlD just released My WorlD With U, an hourlong ode to his R&B foundations—the Sarz-featuring “SWEET N FINE” has been on repeat.

Teasing his forthcoming album, Omar Apollo drops “Killing Me,” a slinking groove of a single.

Related

top5-1016
Opinion

5 Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Omar Apollo breaks through, Benny The Butcher builds his legacy, Kalisway puts on for Toronto, and more.

top-5-3
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Teni, Lana Del Rey, Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, and KOTA the Friend & Statik Selektah all have albums you need this week.

5albums-world-roundup-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

CDQ, Demarco, Bktherula, Lavida Loca, and 5an have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

am-world-roundup-16x9--7-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Adekunle Gold, Lil Frosh, BEAM, Saba, and Ivy Sole all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

am-world-roundup-16x9--12-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

King Von, iayze, MICHELLE, KAINA, and paopao all have albums you need this week on Audiomack.

World-Header-16x9-1
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Press play on new projects from Buju, BabyTron, Mick Jenkins, thuy, and NxG.

am-world-roundup-16x9--10-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new titles from Skales, Yeat, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y and The Alchemist, and DC The Don.

am-world-roundup-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from Roddy Ricch, Yung Bleu, Jah Vinci, Boldy James and The Alchemist, and Olawumi.