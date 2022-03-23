Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Who delivered the best new songs this week? Look no further than TDE’s new singing Doechii and Bay Area veteran Guapdad 4000.
BOTW-16x9--17-

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Doechii celebrates her TDE signing with “Persuasive.” The flow switch a third of the way through makes the song soar.

Syd season approaches. “CYBAH” with Lucky Daye marks the latest single ahead of Syd’s sophomore solo album Broken Hearts Club, coming in April.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

BOTW-16x9--17-
Opinion

5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Who delivered the best new songs this week? Look no further than TDE’s new singing Doechii and Bay Area veteran Guapdad 4000.

By Donna-Claire ChesmanMar 23, 2022
am-world-Mia-Taylor-16x9
Interviews

Mia Taylor Is Breaking Out With Her Soca Sound

“Island girl in New York” Mia Taylor wants to bring her culture’s music to the masses. She breaks her sound down for Audiomack World.

By Donna-Claire ChesmanMar 22, 2022
am-world-roundup-16x9--15-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from ArrDee, Charli XCX, GAYLE, midwxst, and Allan Rayman on Audiomack.

By Donna-Claire ChesmanMar 21, 2022

Singer-songwriter Terri is Afrobeats’ golden boy. His new single “Danger” features emotional guitar riffs and Terri’s wonderfully textured singing.

Sie7etr3’s Chucky73 drops off the world-shaking “Hmm,” another reminder of the Bronx rapper’s unique take on the otherwise poppy sounds of Latin trap music.

Bay Area representative Guapdad 4000 continues his streak of singles with the bouncy and playful “Cheap.”

Related

BOTW-16x9--16-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

The best new songs this week on Audiomack belong to Omar Apollo, WurlD, Ego Ella May, Benny The Butcher, and Kali.

am-world-roundup-16x9--2-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from EST Gee, Chucky73, Tierra Whack, Masicka, and Mike Akox.

BOTW-16x9--15-
Opinion

Tinashe, Dave & Popcaan: Best of the Week

Tinashe, Dave, and Popcaan, among others, have the best new songs on Audiomack.

am-world-roundup-16x9--1-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new projects from Kizz Daniel, KCee, D-Block Europe, Lancey Foux, and Slump6s.

am-world-roundup-16x9--6-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new titles from Sebastián Yatra, Gemini Major, Babyface Ray, Amber Mark, and Na-Kel Smith.

am-world-roundup-16x9--9-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new projects from Jay Wheeler, Portable, Raveena, Cousin Stizz, and Lil Bean.

am-world-roundup-16x9--5-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new titles from Paper Route EMPIRE, FAVE, Damedot, Che Noir, and Teddy Swims.

5albums-world-roundup-16x9--1-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new projects from Juice WRLD, Seyi Shay, Hotboii, 2KBABY, and Mach-Hommy.