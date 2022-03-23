5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Who delivered the best new songs this week? Look no further than TDE’s new singing Doechii and Bay Area veteran Guapdad 4000.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe.

Doechii celebrates her TDE signing with “Persuasive.” The flow switch a third of the way through makes the song soar.

Syd season approaches. “CYBAH” with Lucky Daye marks the latest single ahead of Syd’s sophomore solo album Broken Hearts Club, coming in April.

Singer-songwriter Terri is Afrobeats’ golden boy. His new single “Danger” features emotional guitar riffs and Terri’s wonderfully textured singing.

Sie7etr3’s Chucky73 drops off the world-shaking “Hmm,” another reminder of the Bronx rapper’s unique take on the otherwise poppy sounds of Latin trap music.

Bay Area representative Guapdad 4000 continues his streak of singles with the bouncy and playful “Cheap.”