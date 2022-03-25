Trust In Mike Dimes

The Texas rapper‘s hunger and storytelling make him stand out. So, too, does his 2022 album, ‘In Dimes We Trust.’

Photo Credit: Jalin "Hype" Morgan

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Mike Dimes’ hunger and storytelling set him apart. Inspired by André 3000, Erykah Badu, and 2Pac, Dimes started rapping when A$AP Rocky hit his radar. Early bars at 16 involved moonwalking on the sun and being as fly as possible, but it was Joey Bada$$’ music that helped Dimes find his own relatable, everyman sound, eventually leading to viral hit “MY STORY.” From the young arrogance of a teen to the more mature music found on his debut album DLOG and most recent work IN DIMES WE TRUST, released earlier this month, Mike Dimes blends the hard-nosed grit of Texas rap with the candor and meticulous touch of an artist’s artist.

“Everything’s gotta be perfect to my knowledge,” Dimes says of his process. “I don’t use anybody else’s guide to perfect. If I hear something that needs a tweak, I can’t drop until I fix that problem. The music is very authentic, but sometimes it needs a tweak. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘We gotta make this great.’ And my manager understands that, but sometimes we find a healthy medium and leave it.”

Haunting, sawtooth instrumentals and a tight 30-minute runtime make IN DIMES WE TRUST a well-paced project. Singles like “WISS” and “BACKROOM” contain an irresistible fighting energy, but beneath the aesthetic is a stream of potent poetry to connect with, delivered with a thunderous tone. Dimes began work on the album at the tail end of 2021 unknowingly, until four key tracks came together to lay a base for what would become the story of Mike Dimes. Starting with “HOME” and ending with “WHO IS MIKE DIMES?,” the album is meant to simulate the feeling of growing up alongside Dimes himself.

“I treat my albums like books—a beginning, middle, and end, like all projects back in the day,” Dimes says proudly. “All we have to live through is story. My whole crew, we all do our own thing, and we tell stories to each other. Telling a story in my lyrics? That’s just how we converse. Coming to rap, it’s so authentic, we would’ve never thought anything else.”

Photo Credit: Jalin "Hype" Morgan

Your debut DLOG really took off—did you see that coming?

I was very, very confident. Me and one of my managers listened to the whole project and all 12 tracks are our favorites. We liked it so much, and my fans, anything I like, I know they like. We knew that it would do well, because of my fanbase.

Is success weird?

The first time I got noticed was in LA—before I even got noticed in my hometown. That’s the only thing that was weird. As time went on and I started putting the pieces together—the numbers I have—I expected [success] to come along with it.

How are you going to make sure you stay yourself as the fame continues to come?

My friends and family, and my team—there’s no facade in my team. We’re hungry and I really don’t leave my house unless I gotta. I can’t forget who I am.

You shout out Audiomack on “SAME GANG.” Talk me through the process of writing that one at our studio.

It was me, my manager, my guys, and an A&R, and I walked into the studio and I heard a beat and was like, “Bro! I wanna record.” We recorded part of the song, and when I started punching in, the first line that came to my mind was “Wrote this up at Audiomack.” That’s how it came about, and it’s a true story. To this day, it’s my favorite studio.

What is it like doing this—press, and all the exterior shit to music?

I really don’t leave [the studio]. I just like making music, but I’ve been doing interviews for a minute now. I’m getting comfortable with it. Starting off, it was weird, because I just wanted to make music and freestyle. Now that I’m doing this, it’s like, “Dang! You gotta practice so you’re not stumbling.”

Photo Credit: Jalin "Hype" Morgan

It’s hard because you have to stop doing what you love to go talk to a stranger, which is not that.

Exactly, and I’m very sporadic when I speak. I’m always falling off a topic, but when it comes to music, I can really focus on what I’m saying.

What’s the best music industry advice you’ve gotten so far?

Know yourself and know your surroundings, and never change because of the money in the room. Stay yourself, because when you stop being yourself, you’re gonna be miserable.