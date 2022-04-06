5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Joeboy, Young M.A, redveil, Dua Saleh, and Ella Mai check in with the best new songs of the week on Audiomack.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Joeboy season has begun. The Nigerian star’s “Cubana” is playful and meant to telegraph the sounds on his upcoming album, coming later this year.

To celebrate Young M.A’s birthday, the New York rapper dropped off her rowdy new single, “Tip the Surgeon.”

PG County’s redveil is a young rap prodigy. “better,” from his forthcoming LP out in April, has a crackling and classic energy.

Dua Saleh’s warping music has turned heads since 2019’s Nūr. On “i belong to you,” they take a silky approach to love.

Ella Mai’s vocals soar on “Leave You Alone,” from her sophomore album coming May 6.

