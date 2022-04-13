5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Press play on brand new songs from Bella Shmurda, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, and LAYA.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Nigerian millennial voice of the streets Bella Shmurda continues his reign as one of the top Afrobeats artists on Audiomack with “Many Things.”

The Coi Leray debut album Trendsetter has landed, and standout “Thief In The Night” features a potent guest verse from G Herbo.

On his new album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign takes New York’s drill sound to new heights. The moody A$AP Rocky collab “Confidence” makes this obvious.

The newest Jack Harlow single “First Class” features a super-producer cast on the Fergie-sampling beat—and teases Jack’s sophomore album, coming May 6.

After guesting on our Hear Her Voice podcast, singer LAYA delivers the Um, Hello EP where “On Sight” is the sultry hit.