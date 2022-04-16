5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Anitta — Versions of Me

Anitta is one of the hottest artists coming out of Brazil, where she has been a fixture since her 2013 breakthrough. Press surrounding her new album Versions of Me centers the idea of her breaking into the US market, but in every interview, Anitta is confident her bright sound will translate worldwide. Versions of Me is the kind of bouncy Latin pop that inspires dancing and keeps the party going. With features from Myke Towers, Cardi B, Afro B, and more, the album shines brightest when Anitta belts out about love and sex.

Tee Grizzley — Half Tee Half Beast

Tee Grizzley’s bravado makes his pain music everlasting. On his latest mixtape Half Tee Half Beast, the Detroit rapper invites listeners close to the chest with his deep storytelling. At times, the tape feels like a spirited documentary. The titular opener is packed with heart, splitting between melodies and bluesy raps. “The name of the mixtape draws a line between the different sides of me,” Tee shared ahead of the album. “Yeah, I’m human like everyone else but also the things I’ve been through and had to survive made me a beast.”

Yungeen Ace — All On Me

Yungeen Ace went viral in 2021 with “Who I Smoke,” but his new project All On Me gives us the impression not every success is sweet. Stacked with essential Yungeen Ace tunes, this project details the pangs of fame and the pressure Ace has faced since breaking on the national stage. He begins by singing about his smile turning crooked, and themes of sacrifice continue throughout. His tone is pained, especially when he pairs up with Toosii for “Dead Roses,” and even more so on the trench report “No More Streets.”

Fredo Bang — Two-Face Bang 2

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang’s banging sound makes him one of the most-streamed American artists on Audiomack. He’s kept fans fed since 2018’s 2 Face Bang, and today we’re treated to the sequel, Two-Face Bang 2. Coming two years after his studio debut Most Hated, Bang 2 is elastic, rowdy, and heartfelt. In particular, the piano-driven two-piece “Goin Blind” into “Underdog Hero” taps into Fredo’s aching soul.

Watch Fredo Bang perform “Story To Tell” for Fine Tuned.

Digga D — Noughty By Nature

On his third mixtape, Digga D continues to establish himself as a UK drill star. The rapper leans into sincerity and lack of posturing: “I put my character into drill music. People have always got a persona they have to keep up, but I don’t.” Noughty By Nature assembles a cast of US artists—B-Lovee, Moneybagg Yo, and Hotboii—alongside UK mainstays like AJ Tracey. There’s some cheek to a tune like “Pump 101,” where Digga D waxes poetic about having women sign NDAs. Meanwhile, “Main Road” features the brute energy of a classic drill banger.