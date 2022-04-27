Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Press play on new songs from Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, Justine Skye, Lyanno, and Kodie Shane.
BOTW-16x9--22-

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click hereThis article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Last Friday, Pusha T dropped off his best solo album to date and “Scrape It Off”—with Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver and produced by Pharrell—emerged as an unsuspected standout.

Tina Snow is back. Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella-premiered “Plan B” sees her finding a pocket and unleashing a storm of bars.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

BOTW-16x9--22-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs from Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, Justine Skye, Lyanno, and Kodie Shane.

By Donna-Claire Chesman4 minutes ago
pepi-stojanovski-MJSFNZ8BAXw-unsplash
Opinion

The First Thing You Should Do After Receiving a $1 Million Advance

Break out the calculator.

By Brian "Z" Zisook14 hours ago
World-Interview-Header--1--1
Interviews

Rob49 Is Liberating New Orleans

The NOLA hometown hero breaks down his success and hunger for Audiomack World.

By AudiomackApr 25, 2022

In R&B news, Justine Skye gets candid on “What A Lie,” breaking down a sordid romance across nearly four minutes of vocal tricks.

Puerto Rican superstar Lyanno delivered El Cambio last Friday, a rich and twisty album. Opener “Nasty” is a grand anthem full of production dramatics.

Clear the “Schedule,” because Hear Her Voice podcast alum Kodie Shane just dropped one of her best songs yet, a standout from her latest album Love Roulette.

Related

BOTW-16x9--17-
Opinion

5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Who delivered the best new songs this week? Look no further than TDE’s new singing Doechii and Bay Area veteran Guapdad 4000.

BOTW-16x9--18-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear

These are the best new songs on Audiomack this week.

BOTWWorld157
Opinion

Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg & SahBabii: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs from Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, SahBabii, and more.

am-world-roundup-16x9--22-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from Kwesi Arthur, Pusha T, BOJ, Terri, and redveil.

BOTW-16x9--19-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Joeboy, Young M.A, redveil, Dua Saleh, and Ella Mai check in with the best new songs of the week on Audiomack.

BOTW-16x9--20-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Press play on brand new songs from Bella Shmurda, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, and LAYA.

BOTW-16x9--16-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

The best new songs this week on Audiomack belong to Omar Apollo, WurlD, Ego Ella May, Benny The Butcher, and Kali.

am-world-roundup-16x9-625
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Tyler, The Creator, Ski Mask The Slump God, Justine Skye, KiDi, and Bfb Da Packman all have albums you need to hear this week on Audiomack.