5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe.

Last Friday, Pusha T dropped off his best solo album to date and “Scrape It Off”—with Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver and produced by Pharrell—emerged as an unsuspected standout.

Tina Snow is back. Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella-premiered “Plan B” sees her finding a pocket and unleashing a storm of bars.

In R&B news, Justine Skye gets candid on “What A Lie,” breaking down a sordid romance across nearly four minutes of vocal tricks.

Puerto Rican superstar Lyanno delivered El Cambio last Friday, a rich and twisty album. Opener “Nasty” is a grand anthem full of production dramatics.

Clear the “Schedule,” because Hear Her Voice podcast alum Kodie Shane just dropped one of her best songs yet, a standout from her latest album Love Roulette.