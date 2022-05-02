5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Future — I NEVER LIKED YOU

The king of toxicity returns with his ninth studio album, I NEVER LIKED YOU. With features from Ye, Young Thug, EST Gee, and more, Future delivers yet another blockbuster project full of anthems and snarling flexes only he could provide. Standout “WAIT FOR U” with Tems and Drake samples Tems’ “Higher” and features some of the best imagery on the album: Future hearing his girl’s tears falling from miles away. As summer antics approach, I NEVER LIKED YOU stands as the premiere album for a drove of situationships.

NoCap — Mr. Crawford

Mobile, AL rapper, Steel Human, and natural blues singer NoCap embraces the pain of his past with—not ease, exactly, but an understanding that pain can be a catalyst for growth. On his new album Mr. Crawford, every pang and misgiving is translated into a rich soundscape. His punchlines are effective at welcoming you into his world, but stick around long enough, and you’ll be awash with angst as NoCap gets reflective.

Read more about NoCap in our Re-Upped feature of “Shackles to Diamonds.”

Kehlani — blue water road

Kehlani’s doing great these days. Their new album blue water road is packed with the kind of emotional clarity we haven’t seen in a triple-A R&B release since 2017’s Ctrl. From opener “little story,” with its plucky instrumental and Kehlani’s equally cutting and soothing voice, to the swirling romance of “melt,” this album is home to some of their best writing and vocal performances that put the mixtape days to shame.

Tanna Leone — Sleepy Soldier

The seemingly elusive signee to Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang begins his first album on the imprint by declaring he’ll take nothing less than unconditional love. Tanna Leone’s Sleepy Soldier splits the difference between the drama of orchestral performance and the earwormy quality of contemporary rap. “Lobos” plays like a street ballad while the brisk “If There’s A God” frames Tanna as renewed in his purpose. The range of emotions on this album is vast, but all held together by Tanna Leone’s grandiose voice.

Quebrada Queer — HoloForte

Brazilian rap group Quebrada Queer deliver their first album HoloForte, a celebration of queer identity in music. Comprised of artists Boombeat, Guigo, Harlley, Murillo Zyess, and Tchelo Gome, the group redefines Brazilian pop music with breathless raps and an emphasis on curious and unexpected textures. The album is a queer-futurist dream, with the title blending two Portuguese words (hologram and strength) to summon images of a stronger, more accepting future.