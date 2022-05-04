5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Press play on new songs from T.I Blaze, Lil Baby, Internet Money, KenTheMan, and Aitch.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

The Fresh Prince of Lagos T.I Blaze links with SkiiBii for the feel-good Afropop jam “Kilo.”

Lil Baby is “Frozen” on a rowdy new single, featuring Baby spitfire rapping over chilling keys.

Production and rap collective Internet Money team up with 10 Rappers alum Yeat for high-energy single “No Handoutz.”

Per usual, 2020 10 Rappers alum KenTheMan returns to put other rappers on notice with the punchy “Uh Oh.”

UK rap star Aitch connects with Giggs for bouncy single “Just Coz,” which follows previous smashes “Baby” and “Party Round My Place.”

