5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

It’s been close to four years since Bad Bunny rocked the world with his debut album, X 100PRE. A collab album with J Balvin and several beloved records later, we are treated to a fresh entry in the Puerto Rican superstar’s catalog in Un Verano Sin Ti. Bad Bunny has already established himself as an international titan—a pop innovator and one of the key leaders of Latin trap’s global takeover. With this new album, the Puerto Rican artist continues to cement his legacy.

Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You

From playing his first Philly show in support of Loose in 2018 with a crowd of maybe 50 people to having his name attached to two No. 1 hits, Jack Harlow has come a long way since his “Dark Knight” breakout from 2017’s Gazebo. Recent singles “First Class” and “Nail Tech” reveal an emcee who has matured into his confidence and is hitting his stride—an evolution in form from his 2020 debut album, Thats What They All Say. With his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack is poised to enter the next echelon of stardom.

Ella Mai — Heart On My Sleeve

GRAMMY-nominated Ella Mai took her time crafting Heart On My Sleeve. In the four years between her debut and this sophomore effort, the London singer has stepped into a new “era” of confidence and maturity. With features from Roddy Ricch, Latto, and Lucky Daye, this album catalogs the fear of heartbreak (“Break My Heart”) with some rich imagery (“Sink or Swim”). The vulnerability is matched by the bulletproof vocal performance—runs galore, and all of them are emotionally satisfying.

Smallgod — Connecting The Dots

Connecting The Dots is a perfect album title for an artist who built his empire on the grounds of exciting collaborations. Smallgod has influence in Ghana, London, Amsterdam, and the list goes on. He works in artist management, curation, and fashion. He does everything well: “I’ve created my own world.” On his new album, he brings together stars like Headie One and Black Sherif with rising acts like Eugy (who Smallgod manages) and Kofi Mole. The result is a thrilling display of Afrobeats hits.

Col3trane — Lush Life

Col3trane’s debut album has arrived. Lush Life, which partly stands for “Loving Until Something Hurts,” takes the vocal chops of 2018 mixtape Tsarina and makes good on the potential Col3 showed during early bubbling moments like “Penelope.” Working through bitter loneliness and the phases of a relationship, Lush Life shines when Col3trane stands alone on a track and delves head-first into narrative.