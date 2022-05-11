5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs from Bad Bunny, AJ Tracey, Stonebwoy, Rot Ken, and Kenyon Dixon.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe.

Bad Bunny connects with Rauw Alejandro for “Party,” a standout from Bad Bunny’s surprise album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

UK rap mainstay AJ Tracey delivers his first solo single of the year, “Reasonable,” featuring production from Taz Taylor, Rio Leyva, and Manso.

Ghana’s Stonebwoy marks his Def Jam signing with a harmonic new single, “Therapy.”

Georgia rapper Rot Ken broke out with “Baby Choppa.” The 10 Rappers You Should Know alum’s new album Free Me features the syrupy standout “Fear Of God.”

When you name a song after Marvin Gaye, it better deliver. Thankfully for GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Kenyon Dixon, “Marvin Gaye” makes every note count.