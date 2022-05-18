Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Press play on new songs from Burna Boy, Muni Long, Projexx, Becky G, and Dende.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

African Giant Burna Boy samples Toni Braxton for his anthemic new single, “Last Last.” Burna’s sixth studio album Love, Damini drops July 1.

Following the solo breakout success of “Hrs and Hrs,” R&B singer and songwriter Muni Long amps up the emotion even more with “Pain.”

Projexx and Konshens connect for the club-ready pop tune, “Brace It.”

After a weekend spent with Becky G’s most confident album yet, we’re ready to declare “BAILÉ CON MI EX” the early hit.

Dende hails from Texas, but his latest single finds the R&B singer on a “Round Trip To Atlanta,” falling in love with strippers.

