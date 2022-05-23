5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Kwaku DMC — ROAD TO THE JUNGLE

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Kwaku DMC brings us into his world on ROAD TO THE JUNGLE. Full of menacing beats, Kwaku’s grizzly rapping, and that Ghanaian drill that took over in 2020, the album is a gritty and gruesome bit of fighting music. The Asakaa slang and culture that permeates this project further elevates Ghanaian drill from a subgenre to fully documented lifestyle and original music form.

Ravyn Lenae — Hypnos

Back in 2018, Chicago-born Ravyn Lenae released her still-celebrated Crush EP as a Valentine’s Day treat. Finally, over four years on, Ravyn delivers her debut album, Hypnos. Packed with deep grooves and those soaring Lenae vocals, Hypnos shines brightest when Ravyn delves into all the corners of her range on a single song. “When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself,” Ravyn shared in a press release ahead of the album.

ericdoa — things with wings

ericdoa is an internet-bred pop artist with stars in his eyes. In 2020, he released COA with Interscope, where hits like “likewise” “thingsudo2me” with brakence telegraphed his staying power. We got a further glimpse of this on 2021’s collab EP with glaive, then i’ll be happy. On his new album things with wings, eric collects typical motifs of love and breakups (“fool4love”) and places them alongside anxiety-pained tunes laced with harmonies (“victim”).

Mahalia — Letter To Ur Ex

UK-based Mahalia has a classic tone and an old soul. Her R&B is influenced by the reggae tunes she grew up listening to with her parents, paired with sharp writing as on single “Letter To Ur Ex.” Her new EP Letter To Ur Ex is a roller coaster of emotions. Mahalia knows how to hit the heart in as few words as possible. She recently told Audiomack’s Hear Her Voice podcast that self-belief and manifestation are everything. That assurance drives this EP.

IDYL — Indulgence

IDYL is one of the voices of Nigeria—literally. After winning season two of The Voice, the singer released his debut EP Indulgence earlier this week. A blend of Afro-pop and more traditional R&B, this EP hits that mid-tempo sweet spot that feels like an August sunset. IDYL’s flirting and love songs have a nice body to them, and production from Tmxo, Lemav, Sovida, and others isn’t too bad, either.