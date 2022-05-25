5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.
Simi season returns with “Naked Wire,” a gentle and sensual tune that captures Simi’s artistic journey post-motherhood.
Kamaiyah and 10 Rappers alum DaBoii connect on “F.W.I.” for a dose of West Coast bounce.
French The Kid Is a Man of the People
On Friday, Ravyn Lenae dropped her must-hear debut album and the groovy “3D” with Smino hasn’t left rotation.
Voice of the streets Bella Shmurda sends a very clear message on his new single: “Fvck Off.”
Since wiping the slate clean, Unusual Demont has steadily built a name for himself with catchy art-pop. His latest track “Maybe Not” balances his gravelly voice with an off-kilter beat.