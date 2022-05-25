5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Press play on new songs by Simi, Kamaiyah, Ravyn Lenae, Bella Shmurda, and Unusual Demont.
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Simi season returns with “Naked Wire,” a gentle and sensual tune that captures Simi’s artistic journey post-motherhood.

Kamaiyah and 10 Rappers alum DaBoii connect on “F.W.I.” for a dose of West Coast bounce.

BOTW-16x9--2-
On Friday, Ravyn Lenae dropped her must-hear debut album and the groovy “3D” with Smino hasn’t left rotation.

Voice of the streets Bella Shmurda sends a very clear message on his new single: “Fvck Off.”

Since wiping the slate clean, Unusual Demont has steadily built a name for himself with catchy art-pop. His latest track “Maybe Not” balances his gravelly voice with an off-kilter beat.

