5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Post Malone — Twelve Carat Toothache

The fourth Post Malone album is here, and the singer’s come a long way from “White Iverson.” Pained single “Cooped Up” tackled Posty feeling like an outcast and jittery in his own skin. On Twelve Carat Toothache, it doesn’t sound like Post enjoys being in the spotlight as much as he loves noodling around in the studio making music. In terms of features, rap’s upper echelon—Roddy Ricch, Gunna—brush shoulders with the Fleet Foxes, reminding listeners of Post Malone’s range of influences.

Naira Marley — God’s Timing’s The Best

Though he’s been in the spotlight for the better part of a decade, Naira Marley is taking divine inspiration for his long-awaited debut album. God’s Timing’s The Best follows 2019’s Lord of Lamba EP and caps off a monster singles run over the last few years that’s made him one of the most-streamed artists on Audiomack, and one of Nigeria’s most notorious, controversial, and beloved stars. Mayorkun, Mohbad, Zinoleesky, Lil Kesh, Jada Kingdom, and more feature on Marlians head honcho’s first full-length.

070 Shake — You Can’t Kill Me

About a minute into 070 Shake’s single “Skin and Bones,” there’s a blare of electric guitar that stands in for Shake’s heartbeat. The tune catalogs her unwillingness to leave a moment of love-meets-lust, and the instrumentation simulates the rush of tangled limbs. It’s one of many moments on You Can’t Kill Me where Shake’s voice and the production become a wall of emotive sound. Her sophomore album packs even more texture than 2020’s Modus Vivendi, adding vivid imagery to go with the big orchestral sweeps that mark her sound.

Simi — To Be Honest

Simi opens her fourth studio album by reflecting on the “beautiful journey” she’s been on both in music and in motherhood. To Be Honest is 11 punchy tracks where Simi’s voice is a character on the album, bending around sweet productions as on “Born Again” and flitting into harmonies as on “Loyal.” Though the album is electric, Simi’s lithe performances have a grounding effect—it’s impossible to listen to this record and not feel a rush of calmness wash over you.

Big Moochie Grape — East Haiti Baby

East Memphis rapper Big Moochie Grape debuted formally in 2020 with must-hear EP Eat Or Get Ate and, in the time since, added standout performances to Paper Route EMPIRE compilations PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi and Long Live Dolph. Big Moochie’s solo follow-up East Haiti Baby features the late, great Dolph along with labelmates Key Glock and Kenny Muney. His big personality drives the new mixtape, which chronicles his “quick as hell” come-up as he muscles through production from Bandplay. “Way way up, n***a, I ain’t coming back down,” he says early into the tape. Amen.