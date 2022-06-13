5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Dímelo Flow — Always Dream

Born in Panama and moving to Florida in his teens, DJ and producer Dímelo Flow has been in the music game for nearly two decades. His name has been attached to some of the most important posse cuts (“Se Le Ve”) and talent discoveries (Sech) in Latin urban music. Today, Dímelo Flow drops his first studio album Always Dream, a compilation project packed with the who’s who of Latin music: Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Arcangel, and many more.

Tony Shhnow — Reflexions

Cobb County, Georgia rapper Tony Shhnow boasts a prolific release schedule that matches quantity with quality every time. “Although hustle outweighs talent, you can’t really beat talent at the end of the day if they combine that,” he told Audiomack World. “There ain’t nobody stopping you if you got both.” This blend of hustle and skill shine on his latest project, Reflexions. “BAPE” with Bear1Boss sounds like falling through a glitched level in an old platformer while “Supernatural” skews more haunted. Altogether, Reflextions is the most rounded Tony Shhnow album to date.

Kweku Smoke — Big Shmoke

If you’ve ever wanted to run through a truck with a dose of style, Kweku Smoke has the music for you. The Ghanaian rapper came up in the Kumasi drill scene and as he says on Big Shmoke opener, he’s here to save the game. Rapping in English and Twi, Kweku’s brand of ear candy mixes melody into the hard nosed raps of his music culture, as on “Fineboy.” Jay Bahd and Yaw Tog, among others, lend guest features.

ELUCID — I Told Bessie

As a fixture of the New York rap scene as one half of Armand Hammer, ELUCID’s third solo album I Told Bessie goes further inward than any of his previous works to unpack the impact of his grandmother’s influence. The album bursts with sincerity, with the density of the writing matching the earnestness of the emotion. “Since she left this plane, I have felt her presence and voice in my life more than ever,” he shared in a press release. “With this album I want to pay tribute to her and acknowledge her continuing impact on my life path.”

Tauren Wells — Joy In The Morning

Celebrated Gospel pop artist Tauren Wells first broke in 2017. His blend of hip-hop and R&B, paired with the natural poetics of his lyrics have nabbed him 10 GRAMMY nominations and several No. 1 records, along with his Platinum hit “Hills and Valleys.” The Texas-based singer’s latest album Joy In The Morning packs the same uplifting themes that have made him a Christian music mainstay.