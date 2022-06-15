5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Have you heard the latest titles from Falz, Pharrell Williams, SZA, LADIPOE, and Muni Long?

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Acclaimed Nigerian star Falz returned with a new album last week, and the bright “Knee Down” with Chiké is the clear standout.

“Cash In Cash Out” was designed to make you feel rich. The thumping, Pharrell-produced beat is a playground for 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator to celebrate buying mom a house and being about their business.

On the fifth anniversary of CTRL, SZA dropped off a deluxe featuring seven new tracks. “2AM” is an aching display of SZA at her best: yearning for more from a partner.

LADIPOE only comes through with “Big Energy” and amplifies the Nigerian rapper’s mission of putting his country’s rap scene into the spotlight.

R&B singer and songwriter Muni Long broke as a solo artist with “Hrs & Hrs.” Her most recent single “Baby Boo” sees her teaming up with Saweetie for a jittery pop anthem about falling in love.