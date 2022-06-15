Skip to main content

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Have you heard the latest titles from Falz, Pharrell Williams, SZA, LADIPOE, and Muni Long?
BOTW-16x9--5-

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Acclaimed Nigerian star Falz returned with a new album last week, and the bright “Knee Down” with Chiké is the clear standout.

Cash In Cash Out” was designed to make you feel rich. The thumping, Pharrell-produced beat is a playground for 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator to celebrate buying mom a house and being about their business.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

BOTW-16x9--5-
Opinion

5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Tap in with new songs from Falz, Pharrell Williams, SZA, LADIPOE, and Muni Long.

By Donna-Claire ChesmanJun 15, 2022
Header--11-
Interviews

“None of It Makes Sense”: An Interview With JELEEL!

Rapper JELEEL! has enough viral energy to power a city block. He breaks down the process of finding his voice for Audiomack.

By Dylan GreenJun 14, 2022
am-world-roundup-16x9--6-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new projects from Dímelo Flow, Tony Shhnow, Kweku Smoke, ELUCID, and Tauren Wells.

By Donna-Claire ChesmanJun 13, 2022

On the fifth anniversary of CTRL, SZA dropped off a deluxe featuring seven new tracks. “2AM” is an aching display of SZA at her best: yearning for more from a partner.

LADIPOE only comes through with “Big Energy” and amplifies the Nigerian rapper’s mission of putting his country’s rap scene into the spotlight.

R&B singer and songwriter Muni Long broke as a solo artist with “Hrs & Hrs.” Her most recent single “Baby Boo” sees her teaming up with Saweetie for a jittery pop anthem about falling in love.

Related

BOTW-16x9_517
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack

Press play on new songs from Burna Boy, Muni Long, Projexx, Becky G, and Dende.

BOTW-16x9--17-
Opinion

5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Who delivered the best new songs this week? Look no further than TDE’s new singing Doechii and Bay Area veteran Guapdad 4000.

BOTW-16x9--22-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs from Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, Justine Skye, Lyanno, and Kodie Shane.

BOTW-16x9--2-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Press play on new songs by Simi, Kamaiyah, Ravyn Lenae, Bella Shmurda, and Unusual Demont.

BOTW-16x9--1-
Opinion

5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Bad Bunny, AJ Tracey, Stonebwoy, Rot Ken, and Kenyon Dixon delivered the best new songs this week.

BOTW-16x9--3-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Discover new titles from Ajebo Hustlers, Mura Masa, SleazyWorld Go, Kaash Paige, and Poco Lee.

BOTW-16x9--4-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Discover new songs from Naira Marley, Polo G, Lakeyah, CEO Trayle, and Simi.

BOTW-16x9--18-
Opinion

5 New Songs You Need to Hear

These are the best new songs on Audiomack this week.