5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack
Acclaimed Nigerian star Falz returned with a new album last week, and the bright “Knee Down” with Chiké is the clear standout.
“Cash In Cash Out” was designed to make you feel rich. The thumping, Pharrell-produced beat is a playground for 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator to celebrate buying mom a house and being about their business.
5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week
Tap in with new songs from Falz, Pharrell Williams, SZA, LADIPOE, and Muni Long.
On the fifth anniversary of CTRL, SZA dropped off a deluxe featuring seven new tracks. “2AM” is an aching display of SZA at her best: yearning for more from a partner.
LADIPOE only comes through with “Big Energy” and amplifies the Nigerian rapper’s mission of putting his country’s rap scene into the spotlight.
R&B singer and songwriter Muni Long broke as a solo artist with “Hrs & Hrs.” Her most recent single “Baby Boo” sees her teaming up with Saweetie for a jittery pop anthem about falling in love.