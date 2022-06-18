Skip to main content

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Press play on new albums from Drake, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Lakeyah, and Ambré.
am-world-roundup-16x9--7-

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Drake — Honestly, Nevermind

Nothing like a Drake surprise-drop-fire-drill to get the thrill going. The rap superstar’s seventh studio album comes less than a year after 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and features Drake’s best slighted moments in a whole new light. He matches his tender singing with a series of jittering electronic productions and manages to throw in some classic Drizzy raps, too. Best of all, this is an album packed with Drake-isms for all your caption needs: “If I come around you, can I be myself”; “Could turn over a new leaf, for my love”; “Winter came, you leave me ‘round my favorite time.”

Kevin Gates — Khaza

A Kevin Gates song is a power statement. The bursting intro to his new album Khaza leaves no questions unanswered—and it’s so loaded with enthused Louisiana energy there’s a chance Kevin Gates caught fire while recording. Gates mixes the pain music (“Hard To Sleep”) with inspirational tunes (“Big Lyfe”). His syrupy singing works in unison with his thumping rap delivery to capture the “spirit of a jaguar” on the mic. We’ve come a long way from his breakout “2 Phones.”

Watch Kevin Gates Perform “RBS Intro” for Fine Tuned.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

am-world-roundup-16x9--7-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from Drake, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Lakeyah, and Ambré.

By Donna-Claire Chesman5 hours ago
BOTW-16x9--5-
Opinion

5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Tap in with new songs from Falz, Pharrell Williams, SZA, LADIPOE, and Muni Long.

By Donna-Claire ChesmanJun 15, 2022
Header--11-
Interviews

“None of It Makes Sense”: An Interview With JELEEL!

Rapper JELEEL! has enough viral energy to power a city block. He breaks down the process of finding his voice for Audiomack.

By Dylan GreenJun 14, 2022

Lakeyah — No Pressure Pt. 1

Whether she’s making feel-good anthems (“I Look Good”) or pulsing fight music (“Mind Yo Business”), Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah strives to send good energy into the world. From IG freestyles to Gangsta Grillz tapes, Lakeyah’s music is rich with rap tradition, while also breaking the mold for women in hip-hop. Her latest drop No Pressure Pt. 1 is a thumping five-pack where Lakeyah shows off her incredible breath control (“Record Straight”) mixed with her ability to make catchy bangers.

Duke Deuce — CRUNKSTAR

Duke Deuce is a CRUNKSTAR and he don’t give a fuck how a motherfucker feel about it. Duke’s undeniable Memphis energy carried 2019’s breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead” and 2021’s Duke Nukem. A rapper who doesn’t fold, Duke’s newest album features him expanding his sound with more singing, more explosive energy, and sweet, sweet electric guitar riffs. Rico Nasty, Co Cash, Juicy J, and many more lend guest features.

Watch Duke Deuce spit an exclusive freestyle for Bless The Booth.

Ambré — 3000°

Ambré is back with silky vibes on new album, 3000°. The songwriter-turned-solo artist first caught my attention with her steamy EP, Pulp. On her latest album, the NOLA artist takes all the textures and details of Pulp and amps them up. “Wild Life…” boasts the specificity that makes a song timeless. The lighter “Superstitious” revels in classic, pining tones. “Imagine a love story that takes place in a city like New Orleans,” the singer shared ahead of the album. “The poetry basically writes itself.”

Related

FAECbvgVcAUzT5c
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

Press play on new releases from Lakeyah, Larry June and Cardo, Cheque, Co Cash, and midwxst.

am-world-roundup-16x9--1-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from Future, NoCap, Kehlani, Tanna Leone, and Quebrada Queer — available on Audiomack.

am-world-roundup-16x9--14-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from Lil Durk, Diamond Platnumz, Baby Stone Gorillas, Mike Dimes, and Yung Mavu and Chuki Beats.

am-world-roundup-16x9--21-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Anitta, Digga D, Fredo Bang, Tee Grizzley, and Yungeen Ace all have new albums available for stream on Audiomack. Press play!

am-world-header-16x9
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new releases from Young Thug, PinkPantheress, KenTheMan, Asia Graves, and Ezekiel.

5-new-albums-you-need-this-week-apr-8
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from 42 Dugg and EST Gee, Syd, Vince Staples, ROLE MODEL, and billy woods.

am-world-roundup-16x9--3-
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on new albums from Kendrick Lamar, Becky G, Leikeli47, Obongjayar, and Skillibeng.

am-world-roundup-16x9-101
Opinion

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

Press play on Icewear Vezzo, YCee, Wiki and Navy Blue, MuddyMya, and PG RA.