5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, Teni, Ekkstacy, and dhruv released new songs you need to hear — all available for stream on the Audiomack app.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Lil Nas X is the king of turning his feelings into viral moments. “Late To Da Party” with YoungBoy pulls no punches as he goes to war with BET.

The deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s 7220 album has landed, and standout “Hear It Back” with Moneybagg Yo is made for reflecting on your come-up.

In interviews, Teni refers to herself as “the Minister of Enjoyment.” The moniker rings true on her bright new single “Little.”

A student of Lil Peep and alt-rock, Ekkstacy doesn’t care what you call his music, just as long as you listen. His new anthemic single “I Guess” is part of Pigeons & Planes’ See You Next Year compilation album.

Pop singer dhruv follows his January project rapunzel with “Blur.” A “beautiful mess” of a love song, this one makes you feel warm and ready to dance.