5 New Songs You Need to Hear on Audiomack
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.
Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.
Yeat raps in another, more interesting and elemental language. On “Talk,” he tackles another boss-battle type beat with ferocity.
Lil Baby is on his own hip-hop Mt. Rushmore. He opens up on new single “Detox,” teasing his upcoming album It’s Only Me, coming October 14.
5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week
Yeat, Lil Baby, Govana, Kali Uchis, and KUR all released new songs worthy of your ears.
5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week
Queue up new albums from Pi'erre Bourne, Erigga, TROD, Sha Ek, and Preyé.
10 Rappers You Should Know Right Now
Discover Destroy Lonely, YoDogg, Connie Diiamond, Maxo, and Li Rye, among others, on Audiomack’s monthly editorial list.
Dancehall artist Govana released his God N Gun project this past week, and the steady wordplay on the title track makes it a standout.
Kali Uchis has had a relatively quiet 2022. Her new single “NO HAY LEY” is about “putting love above all else,” and plays out as a dancey jam.
Philly rapper Kur is Loyal To A Fault. On “Hermes Sandals,” the Dream Chaser Records artist delivers with his wit and his breakneck flow.