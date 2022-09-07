5 Songs You Need to Hear: Best of the Week

Yeat, Lil Baby, Govana, Kali Uchis, and KUR all released new songs worthy of your ears.

Photo Credit: Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World.

Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here.

Yeat raps in another, more interesting and elemental language. On “Talk,” he tackles another boss-battle type beat with ferocity.

Lil Baby is on his own hip-hop Mt. Rushmore. He opens up on new single “Detox,” teasing his upcoming album It’s Only Me, coming October 14.

Dancehall artist Govana released his God N Gun project this past week, and the steady wordplay on the title track makes it a standout.

Kali Uchis has had a relatively quiet 2022. Her new single “NO HAY LEY” is about “putting love above all else,” and plays out as a dancey jam.

Philly rapper Kur is Loyal To A Fault. On “Hermes Sandals,” the Dream Chaser Records artist delivers with his wit and his breakneck flow.