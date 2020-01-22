Kali Audio LP-8 Monitor Speaker: Review
The new Kali Audio LP-8 monitor speakers are great for DJ’s who like to practice their craft at home or for producers who need an affordable monitor with great sound quality.
The LP-8 speakers have a lightweight MDF construction, an 8-inch woofer for the lows/mids, and a 1-inch tweeter for the highs. The LP-8 has two internal D-class amplifiers to power the speaker. The LP-8 also has three different input options including RCA, TRS, and XLR to easily work with many different devices and setups.
The LP-8 has a unique set of dip-switches on the rear panel that allows the users to sculpt the sound depending on the environment and orientation that the speakers are set up in.
Pros
- Well built MDF enclosure
- Front-facing bass port
- Dip switches to set EQ based on the environment
- XLR, TRS, and RCA inputs
- Very loud — great for a small DJ practice setup
- Punchy deep bass & good high/mid clarity
Cons
- The sound isn’t flat like Yamaha or expensive monitors