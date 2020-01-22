Kali Audio LP-8 Monitor Speaker: Review

The new Kali Audio LP-8 monitor speakers are great for DJ’s who like to practice their craft at home or for producers who need an affordable monitor with great sound quality.

The LP-8 speakers have a lightweight MDF construction, an 8-inch woofer for the lows/mids, and a 1-inch tweeter for the highs. The LP-8 has two internal D-class amplifiers to power the speaker. The LP-8 also has three different input options including RCA, TRS, and XLR to easily work with many different devices and setups.

The LP-8 has a unique set of dip-switches on the rear panel that allows the users to sculpt the sound depending on the environment and orientation that the speakers are set up in.

Pros

Well built MDF enclosure

Front-facing bass port

Dip switches to set EQ based on the environment

XLR, TRS, and RCA inputs

Very loud — great for a small DJ practice setup

Punchy deep bass & good high/mid clarity

Cons