DAS Audio Altea 712A Speaker: Review

DAS Audio makes some of the most sought after speaker setups for clubs, arenas, events, and mobile DJs alike. Today, we have the new Altea 712A powered speakers, which are perfect for mobile DJs or event users who need to quickly setup and tear-down their systems but still have installation quality sound signature.

The Altea 712A has two XLR/TRS combo inputs and an XLR output, which have their own volume knobs to get the volume just right for the situation. The Altea 712A also has an on-board audio management system called DAS Control—which allows users to control the EQ, DB, and input/output settings—and an app for iOS and Android that enables the user to control almost every feature in the system.

The Altea 712A can also link to any Bluetooth device to directly send music or sound via a wireless connection. The 712A has 750 watts of continuous power and a max power rating of 1500 watts each. Check out our full review and summary below to see if the DAS Audio Altea 712A is a good fit for your mobile setup.

Pros

Great molded cabinet construction (many handles, hanging points, metal grill, stage config)

Lightweight and durable for mobile DJ/performance use

DSP for customizing sound and features

DASLink app for controlling DSP functions from a smartphone

Bluetooth pairing for wireless playback

Loud, Powerful, and clear sound quality — Best with a subwoofer

Cons