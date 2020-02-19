Pioneer DJ XDJ-XZ: Review
The Pioneer DJ XDJ-XZ is the newest stand alone Rekordbox DJ setup that includes full-sized jog wheels from the DDJ-1000 and a full DJM-900NXS2 mixer setup for club-standard familiarity. The XDJ-XZ truly feels like a real flagship Nexus setup without the hefty price tag.
The XDJ-XZ has the ability to playback files directly from the unit via USB drives without the need for a computer. When a computer is connected, however, the XDJ-XZ can also be used as a full out controller for Rekordbox DJ, Virtual DJ or Serato DJ Pro. The Pioneer XDJ-XZ can only work with two channels in standalone mode but can unlock the other two channels using a computer with RDJ, VDJ, or SDJ. The XDJ-XZ can also work with all four channels when using two external XDJ or CDJ decks via RJ-45 Link cables.
Check out our full review video and summary below to see if the Pioneer XDJ-XZ is a good fit for your DJ adventures.
Pros
- Excellent flagship Nexus feel and layout
- A plethora of output options and DVS-ready inputs for Ch3 and Ch4
- Compatible with Rekordbox DJ, Virtual DJ, and Serato DJ Pro
- DJM-900NXS onboard effects, crisp crossfader, and solid controls
- DDJ-1000 controller jog wheels and screens
- Familiar Pioneer hi-res screen from XDJ/CDJ lineup
Cons
- No Internal 4-deck playback
- The screen is older technology and not close to Denon PRIME screen quality
- Large size for mobile DJs