Review: Kali Audio LP-6 2nd Wave

Photo Credit: Kali Audio

Originally launched in 2018, Kali Audio’s LP-6 has gained praise for providing producers an easy and accurate listening experience at an entry-level price point. Since then, Kali Audio has taken the time to improve on its already popular Lone Pine series. The LP-6 2nd Wave is the culmination of feedback taken seriously.

First Impressions and Set Up

Despite many internal changes, the only external difference between the LP-6 2nd Wave and its predecessor is its transducers’ lighter matte finish. 1st Wave LP monitors sported a dark black, shiny finish. (There are a few smaller indicators, like “2nd Wave” branding and updated EQ tuning diagrams seen on the back.)

You’ll also notice how surprisingly light the LP-6 2nd Wave is — much like its predecessor. The pair of competitive monitors I use most often are smaller, yet significantly heavier.

Featuring balanced XLR and TRS inputs and an unbalanced RCA input, the LP-6 makes connections a breeze in any scenario. The LP-6 2nd Wave’s Boundary EQ Control options have been updated to accommodate producers using the speakers on desks with monitor stands — a scenario that’s far more common these days.

Use

Playback using the LP-6 2nd Wave is very clear, yet deep. The front-facing port tubed is designed for bedroom producers in mind — allowing for loud, clean bass in a small space. Producers and engineers focused on bass-heavy genres, like hip-hop and EDM, will specifically find joy in mixing with these monitors. With a 12 dB lower self-noise and improved DSP, the LP-6 2nd Wave provides little to no noise during low volume playback and incredible clarity when cranked all the way up.

Conclusion

I recommend Kali Audio’s LP-6 2nd Wave to every producer I know, at any experience level. While calling these speakers “entry-level” would be technically factual given the $199 price point, that label downplays both the quality of the LP-6s and the technological improvements made for the 2nd Wave.

Pros

Affordable price point of $199

Boundary EQ Control for fine-tuning to room conditions

Clear bass with low noise port

Cons