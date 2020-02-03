Pioneer DDJ-XP2: Review

The DDJ-XP2 is the second iteration of the original DDJ-XP1, which the company crafted to work with the Rekordbox DJ—even though you can program the original XP1 to work with other software, it didn't quite work as well with anything else except the Rekordbox DJ software.

Now the new DDJ-XP2 works with Serato DJ Pro as an officially supported accessory, which allows DJs to try both software or switch back and forth as they see fit.

Users can map the DDJ-XP2 to work with Virtual DJ and Traktor Pro 3. The new DDJ-XP2 has two banks of 16 RGB backlit pads, which unlocks several newly introduced pad features for DVS users and DJs who want more buttons to tweak their performance.

The DDJ-XP2 has an excellent build quality and can last the rigors of a traveling DJ without the use of an additional bag for protection. The DDJ-XP2 also comes bundled with the Full Rekordbox DJ software AND the Rekordbox DVS software as well.

Pros

Great build quality

Works perfectly with Serato DJ and Rekordbox DJ

Comes bundled with Rekordbox DJ and Rekordbox DVS software

Can be mapped for Virtual DJ & Traktor Pro 3

Excellent RGB backlit pads that are perfect for drumming and tricks

Advanced feature set: Silent Cue, pitch, and key play/sync/adjustment

Cons